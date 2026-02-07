Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Legislature Prepares for Budget Battle

The upcoming Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, beginning February 16, will address the Centre's move to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant. Despite a request for a special session being denied, the issue is set to be discussed during the regular session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh Legislature Prepares for Budget Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The imminent Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is slated to commence on February 16, according to an announcement by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The session, marking the 11th of the 14th Legislative Assembly, will open with the Governor's address at 2 pm, while details about the budget presentation and further sittings are pending.

This session follows a denied request for a special one-day meeting to address the Centre's decision on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), a topic now planned for discussion in the upcoming normal session, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays

Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement D...

 India
2
India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

 India
3
Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

 Global
4
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026