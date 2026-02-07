Himachal Pradesh Legislature Prepares for Budget Battle

The imminent Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is slated to commence on February 16, according to an announcement by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The session, marking the 11th of the 14th Legislative Assembly, will open with the Governor's address at 2 pm, while details about the budget presentation and further sittings are pending.

This session follows a denied request for a special one-day meeting to address the Centre's decision on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), a topic now planned for discussion in the upcoming normal session, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)