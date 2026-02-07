Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Wedding Invite Ride Ends in Heartbreak

In Rewa district, a father, his son, and a relative were killed when a speeding Audi collided with their motorcycle as they distributed wedding invitations. The tragic accident occurred near Kosta village, with further investigation and custody of the driver underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching accident on Saturday evening, a father, his son, and a relative perished on the spot after a speeding Audi slammed into their motorcycle near Kosta village in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh.

Local police reported that the victims, Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his younger son Rahul, and a relative, were on their way to distribute wedding invitation cards for Bhagwat's elder son, whose wedding was planned for February 24.

The high-impact collision left the motorcycle mangled, marking a somber turnout of events. Authorities have taken the car driver into custody and are conducting a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

