Tragic Collision: Wedding Invite Ride Ends in Heartbreak

In a heart-wrenching accident on Saturday evening, a father, his son, and a relative perished on the spot after a speeding Audi slammed into their motorcycle near Kosta village in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh.

Local police reported that the victims, Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his younger son Rahul, and a relative, were on their way to distribute wedding invitation cards for Bhagwat's elder son, whose wedding was planned for February 24.

The high-impact collision left the motorcycle mangled, marking a somber turnout of events. Authorities have taken the car driver into custody and are conducting a thorough investigation.

