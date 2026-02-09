Telangana Politics: Allegations of Blackmail and Phone Tapping

In a dramatic public address, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused the former BRS government of widespread phone-tapping. He alleged extortion from businessmen and blackmail of politicians and journalists, dubbing the previous administration the 'Blackmail Rajakeeya Samiti.'

Reddy criticized the BJP-led Central government for not initiating a CBI probe into alleged corruption cases, including the Kaleshwaram project. He claimed a strong bond between BJP leaders and BRS figures obstructed investigations. Reddy further asserted that the BRS collaborated with the BJP to secure electoral victories.

Emphasizing the need for political change, Reddy appealed to voters to support Congress in the upcoming municipal elections. He highlighted funds sanctioned for municipal development and criticized the lack of support from current central and state leadership.

