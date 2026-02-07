Kuldeep Singh Sengar Seeks Supreme Court's Leniency in Unnao Case
Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar has approached the Supreme Court for bail in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father. Previously denied bail by the Delhi High Court, Sengar's sentence of 10 years for culpable homicide not amounting to murder remains under appeal.
Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar has moved the Supreme Court in search of bail concerning the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father. The apex court is set to review his plea on Monday.
Previously, the Delhi High Court had denied Sengar's request to suspend his 10-year imprisonment, attributing delays during trial partly to his numerous applications. The trial court, considering the victim as the family's sole bread earner, emphasized no leniency in its sentence.
Sengar, who was not found guilty of murder but received the maximum punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, continues to wait as his appeals in both the rape case and the father's case remain unresolved in the high court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
