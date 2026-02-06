Left Menu

BJP Leader Implicated in Half-Price CSR Scam

A senior BJP leader and three other individuals are accused of cheating people by promising half-price scooters and laptops, funded by CSR efforts. The police have filed an FIR based on a woman's complaint who was deceived. Investigations are ongoing, and several other similar complaints have emerged.

Authorities have lodged a criminal case against four individuals, including senior BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan, in connection with a scam involving Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The allegations concern the deceitful promise of offering half-price scooters and laptops through CSR support.

According to a woman's complaint, Rs 63,500 was collected from her under the pretense of delivering a scooter, but it never materialized. An FIR under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against the accused following her charges. Police investigations have begun, and Radhakrishnan's involvement is under scrutiny.

The controversy also highlights other similar cases across the state, linking the scam to organizations claiming to subsidize goods with NGO funds. Key figures, Anandu Krishnan and K N Ananthakumar, face serious accusations of falsely promising aid via CSR and NGO routes.

