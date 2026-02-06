Left Menu

Dramatic Police Chase and Encounter in Haryana

Rashid, involved in multiple theft cases, was injured during a police encounter in Haryana. The incident unfolded as Rashid attempted to flee on a motorcycle, armed with a pistol, leading to a brief shootout. Police recovered a motorcycle, pistol, and cartridges, and Rashid awaits formal arrest after medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:34 IST
Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly involved in about 10 theft cases across multiple cities in Haryana was injured in a brief police encounter, as reported by officials on Thursday. Rashid, a resident of Deeg district in Rajasthan, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and is currently hospitalized, according to police sources.

The Crime Branch, Sohna, received information about Rashid around midnight, who was reportedly riding a motorcycle without a number plate and carrying weapons. Planning to commit a robbery, a team positioned a barricade near Raipur Naka in Sohna based on the tip-off. Upon being signalled to stop, Rashid allegedly fled, leading to a chase.

During the pursuit, Rashid's motorcycle lost balance and toppled over. Shots were fired, with one hitting a government vehicle, claimed the authorities. In self-defense, police retaliated, causing an injury to Rashid's leg. Once medically attended to, he will face formal arrest, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

