Dramatic Police Chase and Encounter in Haryana

A man allegedly involved in about 10 theft cases across multiple cities in Haryana was injured in a brief police encounter, as reported by officials on Thursday. Rashid, a resident of Deeg district in Rajasthan, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and is currently hospitalized, according to police sources.

The Crime Branch, Sohna, received information about Rashid around midnight, who was reportedly riding a motorcycle without a number plate and carrying weapons. Planning to commit a robbery, a team positioned a barricade near Raipur Naka in Sohna based on the tip-off. Upon being signalled to stop, Rashid allegedly fled, leading to a chase.

During the pursuit, Rashid's motorcycle lost balance and toppled over. Shots were fired, with one hitting a government vehicle, claimed the authorities. In self-defense, police retaliated, causing an injury to Rashid's leg. Once medically attended to, he will face formal arrest, according to a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)