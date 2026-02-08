Left Menu

Dynamic Duo Seifert and Phillips Lead New Zealand to Victory

Tim Seifert's quick fifty guided New Zealand to a five-wicket win against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup, overcoming an early setback. Despite an impressive half-century from Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan's total couldn't withstand New Zealand's determined chase, led by Seifert and Glenn Phillips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:33 IST
In a gripping Group D match of the T20 World Cup, Tim Seifert's aggressive innings drove New Zealand to a stunning five-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Sunday.

Seifert, nicknamed 'Bam Bam,' smashed 65 off 42 balls, forming a pivotal partnership with Glenn Phillips that rescued New Zealand after early setbacks.

Gulbadin Naib's valiant 50 for Afghanistan wasn't enough to fend off the Kiwis, who chased down the target of 183 with relative ease, showcasing their resilience and skill.

