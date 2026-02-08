Siddartha Tytler's 'Miraas': Breaking Fashion Boundaries

Siddartha Tytler, celebrated for his high-glamour designs, introduced 'Miraas' at the fourth FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 in a mesmerizing showcase at Diggi Palace. The collection, inspired by royal and cultural themes, artfully bridges traditional Indian attire with modern fusion aesthetics.

Incorporating a spectrum of silhouettes, Tytler's collection features a distinguished palette moving between black, white, and grey, highlighted with touches of gold and beige. Standout pieces include structured kurtas with loose trousers and heavy embroidery, as well as a grey saree styled with an overcoat. Tytler's bold use of gold face-net accessories added a high-fashion twist.

Striving to push fashion boundaries, Tytler insists on setting his own trends. Emphasizing the role of social media, he underscores the necessity for designers to remain adaptable. His non-traditional design approach starts with an inspiration, evolving the story around the garments, reflecting an innovative spirit in the fast-paced fashion industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)