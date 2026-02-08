Left Menu

Integrative Approaches to De-addiction: A Comprehensive Model at AIIA Goa

AIIA Goa employs a holistic approach, combining ayurveda, psychiatry, and yoga, to treat alcohol and tobacco dependence alongside mental health issues. The Manasaroga and De-addiction Outpatient Department offers specialized therapies, demonstrating success in addressing withdrawal symptoms through integrative treatments. The program aims to standardize and expand these methods into public health systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 14:34 IST
Integrative Approaches to De-addiction: A Comprehensive Model at AIIA Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa is pioneering a unique de-addiction programme that blends ayurveda, psychiatry, yoga, diet, and rehabilitative therapies to help individuals combat alcohol and tobacco dependence as well as mental health issues. This programme is run at the institute's Dhargalim campus through a dedicated Manasaroga and De-addiction Outpatient Department, which offers specialized services to those in need.

In 2025, the department recorded numerous outpatient cases, highlighting the programme's significance. Patients undergo a comprehensive treatment plan that includes panchakarma, liver-focused interventions, yoga practices, and various forms of counselling. Dr. Sujata Kadam, Dean of AIIA, said the programme's strength lies in its integrative approach, combining classical ayurvedic principles with clinical assessments to address substance dependence and mental health challenges.

The programme also boasts in-house psychiatry support, allowing for early identification and management of psychological symptoms related to withdrawal. Dr. Ashwin Chandra cited a successful case of a 28-year-old man overcoming alcohol withdrawal symptoms after integrative treatment. Beyond de-addiction, the programme addresses mental health disorders, aiming to establish standardized treatment protocols for wider adoption in public health systems.

TRENDING

1
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India
2
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
3
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
4
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026