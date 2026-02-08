Integrative Approaches to De-addiction: A Comprehensive Model at AIIA Goa

The All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa is pioneering a unique de-addiction programme that blends ayurveda, psychiatry, yoga, diet, and rehabilitative therapies to help individuals combat alcohol and tobacco dependence as well as mental health issues. This programme is run at the institute's Dhargalim campus through a dedicated Manasaroga and De-addiction Outpatient Department, which offers specialized services to those in need.

In 2025, the department recorded numerous outpatient cases, highlighting the programme's significance. Patients undergo a comprehensive treatment plan that includes panchakarma, liver-focused interventions, yoga practices, and various forms of counselling. Dr. Sujata Kadam, Dean of AIIA, said the programme's strength lies in its integrative approach, combining classical ayurvedic principles with clinical assessments to address substance dependence and mental health challenges.

The programme also boasts in-house psychiatry support, allowing for early identification and management of psychological symptoms related to withdrawal. Dr. Ashwin Chandra cited a successful case of a 28-year-old man overcoming alcohol withdrawal symptoms after integrative treatment. Beyond de-addiction, the programme addresses mental health disorders, aiming to establish standardized treatment protocols for wider adoption in public health systems.