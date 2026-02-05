Navigating the Storm: AI's Impact on U.S. Software Stock Market

Shares of U.S. software and data services companies extended their sharp decline for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday, as investors remain cautious of the effects of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence technologies on the sector. The S&P 500 software and services index took a 2.8% hit, with its market valuation set to plummet over $950 billion since late January.

Among the prominent tech firms caught in the downturn were ServiceNow, which dropped 4%, Salesforce, slipping 3.3%, and Microsoft, down by 2.6%. Despite a spike in its dividend and favorable earnings, Thomson Reuters fell 4.9% due to fears about a new AI plug-in from Anthropic's Claude potentially disrupting their legal services.

The decline in tech stocks comes as part of a broader transition from technology into value-focused sectors like consumer staples, energy, and industrials. Data indicates a marked rise in short interest for mid to large-cap software firms recently. Market volatility has surged, with equities, commodities, and digital assets suffering due to leveraged investors hastily unwinding positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)