Madhya Pradesh Police Crack Down on Illegal MD Drug Factory

Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh was the site of a significant police operation, where authorities dismantled an illegal drug manufacturing unit, authorities revealed on Sunday.

During a raid conducted on Saturday evening in Surjana village, law enforcement officials confiscated over 100 grams of MD (mephedrone) and a substantial chemical mixture used for its production at an unlawfully established factory.

The seized contraband and equipment, valued up to Rs 12 crore, point to a sophisticated operation that involved advanced machinery typically used in legitimate industries. Two local individuals, Deepak Sikligar and Sumit Sikligar, were apprehended and are now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

