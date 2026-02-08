Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Crack Down on Illegal MD Drug Factory

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district uncovered an illegal drug factory, seizing Rs 12 crore worth of narcotics and equipment. Two individuals were arrested, and a case was filed under the NDPS Act. The illicit operation included high-value chemicals and sophisticated equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police Crack Down on Illegal MD Drug Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh was the site of a significant police operation, where authorities dismantled an illegal drug manufacturing unit, authorities revealed on Sunday.

During a raid conducted on Saturday evening in Surjana village, law enforcement officials confiscated over 100 grams of MD (mephedrone) and a substantial chemical mixture used for its production at an unlawfully established factory.

The seized contraband and equipment, valued up to Rs 12 crore, point to a sophisticated operation that involved advanced machinery typically used in legitimate industries. Two local individuals, Deepak Sikligar and Sumit Sikligar, were apprehended and are now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
No development under Communist govts; they gave weapons to tribals in name of welfare, caused darkness and destruction: Amit Shah.

No development under Communist govts; they gave weapons to tribals in name o...

 India
2
Auqib Nabi's Spectacular Spell Sinks Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Quarterfinal

Auqib Nabi's Spectacular Spell Sinks Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Quarterfinal

 India
3
Stabbing Spree at Russian University: Indian Students Recover

Stabbing Spree at Russian University: Indian Students Recover

 Russian Federation
4
In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.

In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; sta...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026