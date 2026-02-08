Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

The body of missing Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur was recovered from the Ghaghra river in Ayodhya. Gaur vanished under suspicious circumstances, with his abandoned motorcycle found near Amhat Ghat. His wife revealed past death threats tied to an old case. Authorities are investigating the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:27 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River
body
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, police recovered the body of missing Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur from the Ghaghra river on Sunday. Gaur, stationed at Parsarampur police station in Basti district, had mysteriously disappeared on February 5.

The grim discovery was made near the Vikramjot police outpost area in Ayodhya. Authorities found Gaur's motorcycle abandoned near Amhat Ghat, intensifying concerns of foul play. Gaur's wife had previously revealed he received death threats related to an old case grudge.

Police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to Gaur's untimely death. Further inquiries are being conducted as investigators seek to unravel the tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
3
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
4
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026