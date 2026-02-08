Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

In a chilling turn of events, police recovered the body of missing Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur from the Ghaghra river on Sunday. Gaur, stationed at Parsarampur police station in Basti district, had mysteriously disappeared on February 5.

The grim discovery was made near the Vikramjot police outpost area in Ayodhya. Authorities found Gaur's motorcycle abandoned near Amhat Ghat, intensifying concerns of foul play. Gaur's wife had previously revealed he received death threats related to an old case grudge.

Police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to Gaur's untimely death. Further inquiries are being conducted as investigators seek to unravel the tragic case.

