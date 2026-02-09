Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn's Risky Race: Tomba's Verdict on a Blinding Run

Ski legend Alberto Tomba criticizes Lindsey Vonn's decision to race at Crans-Montana, which led to her injuries before the Winter Olympics. Vonn, making a comeback after knee surgery, crashed and suffered serious injuries. Tomba calls for caution in adverse conditions, reflecting on his own racing philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 01:24 IST
Italian skiing icon Alberto Tomba has voiced criticism over Lindsey Vonn's decision to compete at Crans-Montana last month. Tomba believes her pursuit of victory initiated a dangerous sequence of events that resulted in her significant injuries at the Winter Olympics.

Vonn, 41, had shown promising form ahead of her anticipated Olympic return. However, during the January 30 World Cup race in Switzerland, she lost balance, leading to a crash that tore her anterior cruciate ligament. Despite this, Vonn impressively clocked the third fastest time in training, only to endure a severe accident the following day.

Tomba conveyed his thoughts from a hotel terrace in Cortina, stating, "She shouldn't have raced at Crans-Montana; she should have focused on training instead." While discussing protective measures for athletes, Tomba reflected on the challenges of competition in unpredictable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

