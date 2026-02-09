Tragic Highway Crash in Northern Nigeria Claims Lives

A fatal truck accident in northern Nigeria has claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals, with several others sustaining injuries, according to authorities. The tragic incident was attributed to reckless driving.

The truck was en route along a highway in the Kwanar Barde town within Kano's Gezawa local government area when it lost control, as detailed in a statement from the Kano governor's office.

This heartbreaking event underscores the recurring issue of road accidents in Nigeria, exacerbated by poor road conditions and inadequate traffic law enforcement. Victims with serious injuries are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the region.