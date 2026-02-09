Left Menu

Tragic Highway Crash in Northern Nigeria Claims Lives

A truck crash in northern Nigeria due to reckless driving left at least 30 dead and several injured. Occurring in Kano's Gezawa area, the accident highlights ongoing issues with road safety and enforcement. Injured victims are being treated in local hospitals, and the incident is deemed a significant loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kano | Updated: 09-02-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 01:24 IST
Tragic Highway Crash in Northern Nigeria Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A fatal truck accident in northern Nigeria has claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals, with several others sustaining injuries, according to authorities. The tragic incident was attributed to reckless driving.

The truck was en route along a highway in the Kwanar Barde town within Kano's Gezawa local government area when it lost control, as detailed in a statement from the Kano governor's office.

This heartbreaking event underscores the recurring issue of road accidents in Nigeria, exacerbated by poor road conditions and inadequate traffic law enforcement. Victims with serious injuries are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the region.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

 Global
2
Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-Israel Relations

Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-I...

 Australia
3
Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

 Morocco
4
Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026