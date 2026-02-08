Unraveling the Mystery: Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Investigation
A 16-year-old girl's death in east Delhi raises concerns over allegations of sexual assault and forced acid ingestion. Police investigate contradictory statements from the victim’s mother. The case encompasses issues of minor marriage and criminal intimidation, with investigations ongoing following contradictory testimonies and forensic reviews.
- Country:
- India
In a troubling case from east Delhi, the tragic death of a 16-year-old girl has prompted a detailed investigation into possible sexual assault and forced acid ingestion. The girl, who was married at a young age, reportedly ingested acid in October, with circumstances surrounding the incident raising more questions than answers.
Initially, the girl's mother claimed that she consumed acid after an altercation with her husband. However, recent allegations suggest that the acid ingestion was coerced following a sexual assault by her husband. Conflicting statements from the mother and victim, alongside inconsistent forensic evidence, complicate the investigation.
To ensure justice, police are scrutinizing all allegations, medical records, and witness testimonies. An autopsy conducted revealed indeterminate results due to the prolonged gap between the incident and medical examination. Authorities await forensic results to decide the next legal steps, keeping the investigation under close watch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Unions: Jharkhand's Mass Marriage Initiative
Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape
Cong leader Gaurav confidentially visited Pakistan in Dec 2013 before his marriage; he was staying at Assam CM's residence then: Himanta.
High Court Orders Forensic Examination of Controversial Audio Clip in Punjab
Matrimonial Scam: The Deceptive Lure of Marriage