Controversial Movie Title Sparks Human Rights Inquiry

The National Human Rights Commission has addressed a complaint against the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', accusing it of promoting negative stereotypes about a social group. The film, featuring a corrupt police officer, allegedly vilifies a recognized community. Netflix has yet to respond to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:24 IST
In a recent development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding allegations against the title of the upcoming movie 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. The complaint alleges that the film promotes negative stereotypes and vilifies a specific social group.

The movie, set to stream on Netflix, revolves around a corrupt police officer entangled in a global conspiracy in Delhi. The complainant, Sanjeev Newar, founder of 'Gems of Bollywood', claims the film contains casteist content, as 'Ghooskhor Pandat' translates to a Brahmin who is habitually corrupt.

The NHRC has demanded a report from the Ministry, inquiring into these allegations, as such portrayals may incite social hostility. The Commission aims to protect the dignity of the targeted group and prevent similar issues in media.

