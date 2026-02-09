Left Menu

Malaysian Conglomerate IJM Corp Faces Corruption Investigation

Krishnan Tan, chairman of IJM Corp, states he is uninvolved in daily operations amid an anti-corruption probe into a $635 million fund scandal. The board assures stakeholders of continued business and robust governance, even as IJM is the subject of a significant takeover bid by Sunway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 07:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 07:12 IST
Malaysian Conglomerate IJM Corp Faces Corruption Investigation
Chairman

Krishnan Tan, the chairman of Malaysian conglomerate IJM Corp, has clarified his lack of involvement in the company's daily management during an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency. The probe centers around alleged corruption involving $635 million in company funds.

Tan, who holds a non-executive role, was briefly detained but released due to health issues. Meanwhile, IJM's board emphasized its commitment to maintaining business integrity, ensuring strong governance, and supporting the investigation fully.

Despite the scrutiny, IJM's operations continue unabated. The company is also currently involved in a $2.7 billion acquisition bid by Sunway, potentially creating a powerhouse in Malaysia's construction sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nashik's Ozar Airport Expansion to Propel Regional Growth Ahead of Kumbh Mela 2027

Nashik's Ozar Airport Expansion to Propel Regional Growth Ahead of Kumbh Mel...

 India
2
Yen Rallies as Takaichi's Victory Boosts Market Optimism

Yen Rallies as Takaichi's Victory Boosts Market Optimism

 Global
3
Jimmy Lai's Legal Ordeal: 20-Year Sentence Raises Global Concerns

Jimmy Lai's Legal Ordeal: 20-Year Sentence Raises Global Concerns

 Global
4
The Silencing of Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence

The Silencing of Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai's 20-Year Sentence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026