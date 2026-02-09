Protest at Metro: Tejasvi Surya Detained Over Fare Hike

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was detained on Monday for organizing a demonstration at Jayanagar Metro station in Bengaluru, demanding affordable public transport. The protest was sparked by a fare hike ranging from Re one to Rs five, which has since been put on hold, reportedly after intervention by the Centre.

Surya, also the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, carried an empty trunk to symbolize unfulfilled promises by the state government. The protest was partly in response to comments from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who called Surya an 'empty trunk' more active online than on grassroots issues.

Surya criticized the state government's response, saying, "Instead of improving roads, infrastructure, and amenities, they are arresting us for seeking accountability." He demanded the state issue a white paper on its economic situation following the Union government's pressure that led to the temporary halt of the fare increase.