Revolutionizing Payments: UQPAY AU Launches AI-Compatible Stablecoin Platform

UQPAY Australia unveils a stablecoin acquiring platform, blending AI and traditional merchant payments. Built on the Universal Commerce Protocol, it supports compliant transactions and stablecoin payments at a commercial scale, marking a shift to enterprise-ready payment solutions suited for AI-driven commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

UQPAY Australia has announced the launch of a new stablecoin acquiring platform that aims to integrate traditional merchant payments with AI-powered autonomous transactions. The platform, compatible with the Universal Commerce Protocol, offers a comprehensive payment infrastructure designed to meet institutional compliance while supporting stablecoin payments at scale.

This innovative solution incorporates enterprise-grade custody, fiat settlement, and AI-native payment execution within a single system, alongside support for regulated stablecoins such as USDC, USDT, and XUSD. By reshaping the foundational acquiring logic, UQPAY AU provides an end-to-end system capable of supporting real-world commercial scale and AI-driven transaction models, moving the industry from experimental use cases to practical, enterprise-ready applications.

Supporting both human and machine-initiated payments, the platform employs a dual-track architecture with unified governance, including x402 AI-native and traditional payment gateways. UQPAY AU's approach marks a significant evolution in the payment landscape, aligning with the trends of growing stablecoin transaction volumes and the rise of AI economic participants.

