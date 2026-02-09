Revolutionizing Payments: UQPAY AU Launches AI-Compatible Stablecoin Platform

UQPAY Australia has announced the launch of a new stablecoin acquiring platform that aims to integrate traditional merchant payments with AI-powered autonomous transactions. The platform, compatible with the Universal Commerce Protocol, offers a comprehensive payment infrastructure designed to meet institutional compliance while supporting stablecoin payments at scale.

This innovative solution incorporates enterprise-grade custody, fiat settlement, and AI-native payment execution within a single system, alongside support for regulated stablecoins such as USDC, USDT, and XUSD. By reshaping the foundational acquiring logic, UQPAY AU provides an end-to-end system capable of supporting real-world commercial scale and AI-driven transaction models, moving the industry from experimental use cases to practical, enterprise-ready applications.

Supporting both human and machine-initiated payments, the platform employs a dual-track architecture with unified governance, including x402 AI-native and traditional payment gateways. UQPAY AU's approach marks a significant evolution in the payment landscape, aligning with the trends of growing stablecoin transaction volumes and the rise of AI economic participants.

