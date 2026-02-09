Arrest in Thiruvalla Gangster Assault Case Involving Spa Employee

In a significant development, police have arrested Varun Kumar, 36, for his involvement in a criminal case alleging sexual assault by a gangster on a spa employee in Thiruvalla. Kumar, identified as a member of the gang led by Subin Alexander, was captured following a police raid based on intelligence reports.

The incident, which occurred on February 1, saw the victim being assaulted at knifepoint for refusing monetary demands. Previously, authorities apprehended Subin Alexander and another gang member, Berlin Das. This latest arrest marks continued efforts to bring six suspects to justice.

With Kumar now in custody, police have intensified their search for the remaining three fugitives, identified as Sajin, Prashob, and Kiran. Law enforcement agencies have extended their investigation across state lines into Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as the manhunt continues.