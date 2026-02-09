Takaichi's Continued Victory Bolsters Japan's Defense Ambitions

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's substantial election victory has solidified her mandate to advance her security agenda, which aims to amplify Japan's defense capabilities amid increasing tensions with China. With 352 of 465 seats secured in the lower house, Takaichi is set to strengthen military measures, including fortifying defenses around islands near Taiwan.

Amid this backdrop, her comments about a potential military response to Chinese actions concerning Taiwan have exacerbated diplomatic strife with Beijing, leading to economic counteractions. China has firmly opposed what it perceives as a resurgence of Japanese militarism, asserting that it could hinder regional peace.

Despite potential economic constraints and domestic scrutiny, Takaichi remains committed to progressing her defense strategies. Her government plans to revise Japan's national security strategy and boost military spending, with an accelerated pursuit of international defense projects. The move aligns with broader geopolitical shifts and increasing pressure for heightened defense postures.

(With inputs from agencies.)