Court Upholds Father's Custody: Habeas Corpus Petition Dismissed

In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a contentious habeas corpus petition brought by a woman aiming to gain custody of her minor children from her estranged spouse. The court's decision underscores the legal complexities in child custody disputes, particularly highlighting the rights of the father as a natural guardian.

Justice Anil Kumar-X leaned on past Supreme Court judgments to affirm that habeas corpus cases in child custody matters are applicable only when the detention is unauthorized. Allegations against the father, including forcibly taking the children, failed to demonstrate illegal custody as no court order was violated, the court stated.

The court's ruling emphasized that ordinary custody disputes should not be settled via writ petitions under Article 226 of the Constitution. It remains a landmark case reflecting the challenges in exercising legal remedies within parental custody conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)