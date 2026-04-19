Vice President's Historic Visit: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, embarked on a historic two-day visit to Sri Lanka on Sunday, a significant step in bilateral relations between the two nations.

This visit is noteworthy as it is the first time an Indian vice president is making an official visit to Sri Lanka, according to his office.

During his stay, Vice President Radhakrishnan will hold critical bilateral meetings and officially hand over homes constructed under the Indian Housing Project's third phase to the Tamil community, with aid from the Indian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)