Left Menu

Ali Larijani's Diplomatic Mission to Oman Amid Regional Tensions

Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, is set to visit Oman with a delegation for discussions on regional and international developments. The visit follows indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian diplomats in Oman, amid heightened tensions and military presence near Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:07 IST
Ali Larijani's Diplomatic Mission to Oman Amid Regional Tensions

Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is scheduled to visit Oman on Tuesday, along with a delegation. This announcement was made by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Monday.

His visit comes on the heels of indirect negotiations held in Oman between American and Iranian diplomats last week. These discussions were aimed at reviving diplomatic relations amidst a significant U.S. naval presence near Iran and Iran's warnings of a stern response to any attacks.

During his trip, Larijani is expected to meet with senior officials in Oman to discuss recent regional and international issues, as well as explore opportunities for bilateral collaboration. The date and venue for the next round of talks remain undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thiruvananthapuram BJP Councillors Embark on Delhi Tour for Insightful Engagement

Thiruvananthapuram BJP Councillors Embark on Delhi Tour for Insightful Engag...

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds Madras High Court's Ban on Animal Sacrifice

Supreme Court Upholds Madras High Court's Ban on Animal Sacrifice

 India
3
Modi's Technology-Mantra: Embrace AI Wisely

Modi's Technology-Mantra: Embrace AI Wisely

 India
4
Sharad Pawar's Health Scare: Hospitalised in Pune

Sharad Pawar's Health Scare: Hospitalised in Pune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026