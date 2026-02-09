Ali Larijani's Diplomatic Mission to Oman Amid Regional Tensions

Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is scheduled to visit Oman on Tuesday, along with a delegation. This announcement was made by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Monday.

His visit comes on the heels of indirect negotiations held in Oman between American and Iranian diplomats last week. These discussions were aimed at reviving diplomatic relations amidst a significant U.S. naval presence near Iran and Iran's warnings of a stern response to any attacks.

During his trip, Larijani is expected to meet with senior officials in Oman to discuss recent regional and international issues, as well as explore opportunities for bilateral collaboration. The date and venue for the next round of talks remain undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)