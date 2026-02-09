Bihar Courts on High Alert After Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt Proceedings

Bihar's judicial system faced disruption as bomb threats prompted extensive searches at two courts. Authorities received alarming emails threatening to blow up Patna and Bhagalpur civil courts, leading to an immediate halt in scheduled proceedings.

MP Pappu Yadav was particularly affected, with his bail plea postponed due to the perceived threat. Security was intensified, though searches revealed no suspicious items. Police have labeled the bomb threats as likely hoaxes, but the incident has raised questions about security mechanisms.

Political tension escalated as Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi, accused the state government of targeting Yadav over his recent criticisms. This turmoil reflects ongoing controversies surrounding investigations into a NEET aspirant's death. Previous similar hoaxes suggest a pattern, urging authorities to review their response protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)