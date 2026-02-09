Abrahams Pushes Ground-Level Oversight to Strengthen SEZs, IDZs in W Cape

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Alexandra Abrahams has undertaken official oversight visits to two of South Africa’s key industrial development hubs — the Freeport Saldanha Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) and the Atlantis Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Western Cape — as part of efforts to strengthen industrial policy implementation and unlock investment-led growth.

The visits were conducted ahead of an upcoming engagement by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Trade, Industry and Competition on the performance and challenges facing the country’s IDZs and SEZs.

Ground-Level Oversight to Inform Policy Decisions

Abrahams said the purpose of the visits was to gain firsthand understanding of operational realities within these zones, ensuring that policy discussions are informed by practical experience rather than theory.

“I’m out today to come and see what is happening on the ground, so that when I sit in those meetings, I’m not speaking from theory but from understanding and knowledge,” she said.

She emphasised that walking through facilities and engaging directly with stakeholders provides deeper insight into challenges that cannot be captured through boardroom presentations alone.

“A lot of my learning and understanding happen when we walk through the floor. There are things you simply cannot see from a boardroom,” she noted.

Progress Noted, But Challenges Must Be Addressed

While acknowledging progress within South Africa’s SEZ and IDZ programme, the Deputy Minister stressed the need for honest reflection on obstacles that may hinder efficiency, investment attraction, and industrial expansion.

“We often focus on what is working well, but we don’t always dig into what is not working. Red tape and bureaucracy can sometimes slow down the work that needs to be done,” she said.

Abrahams said identifying administrative blockages is essential to improving the overall performance of industrial development initiatives.

Call for Stronger Government–Private Sector Alignment

A key message from the oversight visits was the importance of coordination across all spheres of government and the private sector.

“Economic development does not happen in isolation. It requires alignment between departments, municipalities, provincial government and the private sector,” Abrahams said, warning that lack of alignment leads to delayed progress.

Skills Development and Local Community Inclusion

Skills development and youth employment emerged as major priorities during engagements at both zones. Abrahams reiterated that SEZs and industrial parks must deliver tangible benefits for surrounding communities.

“One of the purposes of SEZs and industrial parks is to bring jobs to local communities. Yet we still find that skills are being brought in from outside, while people who live nearby remain excluded,” she said.

She stressed that training programmes must align with the actual skills needs of the zones, ensuring that local residents can access opportunities created through industrialisation.

Preparing Youth for the Future Economy

With South Africa facing high youth unemployment and a rapidly evolving labour market, Abrahams cautioned that skills development must be future-focused.

“We need to be honest about what we are training our young people for. We should be preparing them for the future economy, not for roles that technology has already overtaken,” she said.

SEZs and IDZs Key to Industrialisation Strategy

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to economic growth, job creation and industrialisation, describing SEZs and IDZs as strategic instruments for attracting investment and expanding employment opportunities.

“Economic growth and job creation are the apex priority of the government. These visits allow me to learn, to ask better questions and to ensure that decisions are informed by what is happening on the ground,” she said.