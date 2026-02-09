Coal Smuggling Probe Tightens Ahead of West Bengal Polls

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is escalating its investigation into a significant coal smuggling case in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, summoning the officer-in-charge of Budbud police station. This comes following a raid at his residence, where several documents were seized, igniting further inquiry.

Recent investigations also target Chinmoy Mondal, believed to be a key operative in the alleged smuggling racket. The scrutiny of these individuals underscores ED's commitment to uncover hidden connections and illicit financial transactions ahead of the state elections.

High-profile raids have unveiled considerable sums of money and possible involvement by local officials. ED Director Rahul Navin's meetings in Kolkata signal intensified efforts as investigators examine fund flows and individual roles linked to coal smuggling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)