Left Menu

Coal Smuggling Probe Tightens Ahead of West Bengal Polls

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the officer-in-charge of Budbud police station in West Bengal for questioning in a coal smuggling case. This move is part of intensified investigations involving significant financial transactions linked to local authorities, as the state approaches upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:18 IST
Coal Smuggling Probe Tightens Ahead of West Bengal Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is escalating its investigation into a significant coal smuggling case in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, summoning the officer-in-charge of Budbud police station. This comes following a raid at his residence, where several documents were seized, igniting further inquiry.

Recent investigations also target Chinmoy Mondal, believed to be a key operative in the alleged smuggling racket. The scrutiny of these individuals underscores ED's commitment to uncover hidden connections and illicit financial transactions ahead of the state elections.

High-profile raids have unveiled considerable sums of money and possible involvement by local officials. ED Director Rahul Navin's meetings in Kolkata signal intensified efforts as investigators examine fund flows and individual roles linked to coal smuggling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and US Finalize Intermediate Trade Framework

Strengthening Ties: India and US Finalize Intermediate Trade Framework

 India
2
Starmer Under Fire: Labour Leader Faces Calls to Resign Amid Scandal

Starmer Under Fire: Labour Leader Faces Calls to Resign Amid Scandal

 United Kingdom
3
BJP Chief Nitin Nabin: A New Era of Leadership in Bihar

BJP Chief Nitin Nabin: A New Era of Leadership in Bihar

 India
4
RBI Boosts Micro and Small Enterprises with Collateral-Free Loans

RBI Boosts Micro and Small Enterprises with Collateral-Free Loans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026