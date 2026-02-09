Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Bottleneck to Breakthrough

Governor Anandiben Patel praised Uttar Pradesh's transformation under Yogi Adityanath's government, highlighting achievements in poverty reduction, infrastructure, and agriculture. Amidst opposition protests, Patel emphasized plans for a Developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047. The state aims for a zero-tolerance approach to law and order, improved employment, and infrastructure developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh has undergone a significant transformation, according to Governor Anandiben Patel, who lauded the state for shifting from a 'bottleneck' to a 'breakthrough' status under Yogi Adityanath's leadership. Her remarks came during a joint session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, marking the opening of the Budget Session.

Facing interruptions from opposition Samajwadi Party members protesting inside and outside the assembly, Patel underscored the government's achievements, particularly in poverty eradication. She stated that six crore people have been lifted from poverty and set the ambitious vision of a Developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.

The governor detailed advancements in law enforcement, agriculture, and infrastructure, while announcing the development of 100 new townships. However, opposition figures like SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav criticized the address, labeling it as unwarranted praise for a corrupt administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

