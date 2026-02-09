Ramaphosa Appoints Dipak Patel as Deputy Chair of Presidential Climate Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dipak Patel, Senior Advisor at the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), as the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, strengthening leadership at a critical phase of South Africa’s climate transition.

Patel, who previously served as Senior Advisor for Climate Finance and Innovation at the PCC, will assume his new role this year, with his term running until 2030, the Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Strengthening Climate Finance and Just Energy Transition

According to the Presidency, Patel’s appointment is aimed at reinforcing the Commission’s work on climate finance, investment mobilisation, and the delivery of South Africa’s Just Energy Transition (JET) objectives.

“Mr Patel’s designation as Deputy Chairperson forms part of strengthening the commission’s work on climate finance, investment mobilisation and the delivery of South Africa’s Just Energy Transition objective,” the statement said.

Experienced Leader with Public–Private Sector Expertise

The Presidency highlighted Patel’s extensive professional background, noting his expertise in production management, process engineering, climate finance, and investment banking, along with strong networks across both the business and public sectors.

His experience is expected to play a key role in mobilising capital and aligning public and private investment with South Africa’s climate and development priorities.

Part of Broader Commission Renewal

The appointment follows President Ramaphosa’s earlier decision this year to appoint 25 new commissioners to the Presidential Climate Commission, as part of efforts to strengthen the body’s capacity and representativity.

The PCC is an independent, statutory, multi-stakeholder body tasked with overseeing and facilitating South Africa’s transition to a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy, while ensuring the transition is just and equitable.

Supporting a Climate-Resilient Future

The Presidency said the Commission remains central to advising government, business, labour, and civil society on balancing climate action with economic growth, job creation, and social justice.

Patel’s elevation to Deputy Chair is seen as a strategic move to deepen focus on financing solutions and investment frameworks needed to support South Africa’s long-term climate goals.