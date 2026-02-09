French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

In a grave turn of events, Senegalese authorities apprehended 14 individuals connected to a reprehensible child exploitation ring allegedly masterminded by a French national, Pierre Robert. The network, active since 2017, reportedly forced young boys to engage in unprotected sex, often with HIV-positive men, while recording the acts.

The complex criminal syndicate operated predominantly in Dakar and Kaolack, benefiting from monetary incentives allegedly funneled by Robert. Despite Senegal's stringent child protection laws, enforcement has been problematic due to resource constraints, a gap laid bare by this alarming development.

Authorities in both Senegal and France conducted coordinated raids, arresting the suspects in a significant crackdown. This undertaking underscores a collaboration between nations to combat sexual abuse while spotlighting ongoing challenges in safeguarding vulnerable children against predatory networks.

