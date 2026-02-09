Left Menu

French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring

Senegalese police arrested 14 people in a child exploitation network allegedly run by Frenchman Pierre Robert. The group, accused of heinous crimes such as child rape and deliberate HIV transmission, operated since 2017. Coordination between Senegalese and French authorities secured these arrests, highlighting issues in enforcement of child protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:42 IST
French-Run Operation Exploits Senegalese Children in Shocking Sex Abuse Ring
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a grave turn of events, Senegalese authorities apprehended 14 individuals connected to a reprehensible child exploitation ring allegedly masterminded by a French national, Pierre Robert. The network, active since 2017, reportedly forced young boys to engage in unprotected sex, often with HIV-positive men, while recording the acts.

The complex criminal syndicate operated predominantly in Dakar and Kaolack, benefiting from monetary incentives allegedly funneled by Robert. Despite Senegal's stringent child protection laws, enforcement has been problematic due to resource constraints, a gap laid bare by this alarming development.

Authorities in both Senegal and France conducted coordinated raids, arresting the suspects in a significant crackdown. This undertaking underscores a collaboration between nations to combat sexual abuse while spotlighting ongoing challenges in safeguarding vulnerable children against predatory networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Councillor Remanded in Custody Over Alleged Assault

Trinamool Congress Councillor Remanded in Custody Over Alleged Assault

 India
2
Trump's Policy Shakeup: Impact on Federal Employee Appeal Rights

Trump's Policy Shakeup: Impact on Federal Employee Appeal Rights

 Global
3
Aviation Turbulence: Indian Airlines Face Rs 5,289.73 Crore Loss

Aviation Turbulence: Indian Airlines Face Rs 5,289.73 Crore Loss

 India
4
Saudi Arabia's PIF Unveils Ambitious 2026-2030 Strategy

Saudi Arabia's PIF Unveils Ambitious 2026-2030 Strategy

 Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026