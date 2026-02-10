Left Menu

Karnataka's Leadership Debate: Shivakumar Asserts No Confusion

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar clarifies there is no leadership confusion after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command. Amid power tussles, Shivakumar warns against public statements on leadership change, highlighting the importance of party unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:41 IST
Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated unequivocally on Tuesday that there is no ambiguity concerning the leadership dynamics with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Despite ongoing speculation, Shivakumar emphasized that their discussions took place openly with the Congress high command, addressing any underlying concerns.

Shivakumar further warned that statements from party members—either supporting or opposing the rumored leadership change—are detrimental to party cohesion. He reminded those involved of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's directive urging party members to refrain from unnecessary public declarations and to focus on their assigned responsibilities.

As political speculation continues regarding a possible shift in the chief ministerial position, Shivakumar, now preparing for an AICC meeting in New Delhi, played down tensions and reassured that such conjecture does not affect his commitment to party objectives and responsibilities.

