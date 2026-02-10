Detained Palestinian Woman Hospitalized After Seizure Amidst U.S. Immigration Dispute

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman known for her pro-Palestinian activism, was hospitalized after experiencing a seizure while detained by U.S. immigration authorities. The Department of Homeland Security reported that medical staff at Prairieland Detention Center in Texas sent her for further evaluation.

Kordia, who is working towards legal residency in the U.S., was detained on visa violations despite efforts from her legal team to clarify her status. Her detention followed protests she participated in, bringing attention to human rights concerns and sparking wider discussion on the treatment of detainees.

The situation underscores ongoing tensions around U.S. immigration policies and the handling of activists, particularly those advocating for Palestinian rights. Rights groups criticize the conditions in immigration facilities as overcrowded and inhumane, raising questions about free speech and due process under current U.S. policies.