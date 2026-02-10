School Shock: Teacher Arrested for Harassment

In a shocking incident, Satish Kumar, a teacher at a government primary school, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing two minor girls in a village. The arrest followed a complaint by the mother of one of the victims, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.

Jasvir Singh, the Station House Officer, revealed that a case has been registered against Kumar under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Kumar is currently in custody following the complaint, which accuses him of inappropriate conduct while reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The affected students, one from Class 5 and the other from Class 4, disclosed the harrowing experience to their families. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sandeep Kumar has initiated departmental proceedings against the teacher, promising further action as per educational regulations.

