Delhi's Sentence Review Board Denies Premature Release of Devender Pal Singh Bhullar

The Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB) has once again turned down the request for the premature release of Devender Pal Singh Bhullar, convicted for the 1993 Delhi bomb blast. His case has been complicated by potential political considerations regarding Khalistan, according to officials.

The board, despite Bhullar's deteriorating health, opposed his release due to the gravity of his crimes, which include the death of nine people. Previously sentenced to death in 2001, Bhullar's sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 2014, acknowledging his failing health when he was moved to Amritsar Central Jail in 2015.

Meanwhile, the SRB has approved the release of other convicts, including self-styled NSCN 'lieutenant' Hopeson Ningshen, though his release is subject to central government approval. This decision comes amid diverse reactions from political and local groups, highlighting the delicate balance between justice and public sentiment.