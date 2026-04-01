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Unlawful Activities Tribunal Confirms Ban on NSCN (K)

The Unlawful Activities Tribunal upheld a five-year ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) due to its activities against Indian sovereignty. The ban, effective from September 2025, aims to curb the group's unlawful operations, including armed insurgency, extortion, and collaboration with anti-India forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:28 IST
Unlawful Activities Tribunal Confirms Ban on NSCN (K)
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The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has confirmed a five-year ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), or NSCN (K), citing its detrimental activities aimed at seceding from India. The Tribunal's ruling emphasized the group's threat to the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

Justice Nelson Sailo, presiding over the tribunal, outlined the organization's activities, including waging war against the government, and collaborating with unlawful outfits, as key reasons for the ban. The move is effective from September 28, 2025, as per the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Central and regional governments provided evidence of NSCN (K)'s illegal operations, which include kidnapping, extortion, and use of illegal arms. The group's connections with international anti-India forces further necessitate the ban to prevent regrouping and continued disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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