Unlawful Activities Tribunal Confirms Ban on NSCN (K)

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has confirmed a five-year ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), or NSCN (K), citing its detrimental activities aimed at seceding from India. The Tribunal's ruling emphasized the group's threat to the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

Justice Nelson Sailo, presiding over the tribunal, outlined the organization's activities, including waging war against the government, and collaborating with unlawful outfits, as key reasons for the ban. The move is effective from September 28, 2025, as per the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Central and regional governments provided evidence of NSCN (K)'s illegal operations, which include kidnapping, extortion, and use of illegal arms. The group's connections with international anti-India forces further necessitate the ban to prevent regrouping and continued disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)