Charges Framed in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case

A special court framed charges against 27 individuals in the 2024 murder of Maharashtra's former minister Baba Siddique. Key accused include Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Charges encompass murder and other offenses under local laws, with the intent to assert control over criminal networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:44 IST
Charges Framed in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP politician, was murdered on October 12, 2024. In a significant development, charges were framed on Tuesday against 27 accused under various sections including MCOCA and the Arms Act.

Charges were formalized by Special Judge Satyanarayan R. Navander under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other regional laws. Anmol Bishnoi, sibling of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been implicated as a mastermind in the plot, though he remains at large.

Siddique was gunned down by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra, sparking a high-profile investigation. The prosecution alleges that the murder was orchestrated to instill fear and assert control over a crime syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

