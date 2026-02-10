Left Menu

Tiger Traffickers Nabbed in Hyderabad: A Clampdown on Wildlife Crime

The DRI has seized seven tiger nails and three canine teeth from two traffickers at Nampally, Hyderabad. Acting on specific information, an operation by the Hyderabad Zonal Unit led to the capture and subsequent transfer of suspects to Telangana Forest officials under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

In a decisive move against wildlife crime, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized illegal tiger nails and canine teeth in Hyderabad. Two traffickers were apprehended at Nampally following an operation on February 9.

The duo was intercepted based on specific intelligence about the illegal trade in tiger parts. The swift and coordinated extraction was executed by the DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit.

The seized wildlife articles, including seven nails and three canine teeth, are now with Telangana State Forest officials. The traffickers face investigation under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

