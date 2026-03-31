Left Menu

Customs Crackdown at Kempegowda Airport: Major Hydroponic Ganja Seizure

In consecutive operations at Kempegowda International Airport, Customs officials seized large quantities of hydroponic ganja from Bangkok passengers, arresting six individuals. The ganja, hidden in baggage, was confiscated in two operations, valuing over Rs 10 crore. Further investigations are underway to trace the source and distribution network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:03 IST
Customs Crackdown at Kempegowda Airport: Major Hydroponic Ganja Seizure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport seized substantial quantities of hydroponic ganja from passengers arriving from Bangkok. The seizures were made in two separate operations on March 29 and 30.

On March 30, officials discovered 17.45 kg of the illicit substance, valued at Rs 6.10 crore, hidden in checked-in baggage of five passengers arriving from Thailand. A day earlier, another passenger was intercepted with 11.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, worth Rs 4.02 crore.

All suspects have been arrested under the NDPS Act. Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the origin of the narcotics and the planned distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

 Global
3
Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

Irankunda Shines in Socceroos' 5-1 Victory Over Curacao

 Global
4
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026