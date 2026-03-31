Customs Crackdown at Kempegowda Airport: Major Hydroponic Ganja Seizure

In a significant operation, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport seized substantial quantities of hydroponic ganja from passengers arriving from Bangkok. The seizures were made in two separate operations on March 29 and 30.

On March 30, officials discovered 17.45 kg of the illicit substance, valued at Rs 6.10 crore, hidden in checked-in baggage of five passengers arriving from Thailand. A day earlier, another passenger was intercepted with 11.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, worth Rs 4.02 crore.

All suspects have been arrested under the NDPS Act. Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the origin of the narcotics and the planned distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)