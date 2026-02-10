10.5 Million Civil Servants Trained Under Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Drive

Marking a major milestone in India’s civil service reform journey, the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) today concluded Phase-II of the Rashtriya Karmayogi Large Scale Jan Seva Program, a national behavioural transformation initiative that has trained around 10.5 million government servants across the country.

The Phase-II closing session was chaired by Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), Capacity Building Commission, and was attended virtually by nearly 300 participants representing Ministries and Departments from across the Central Government.

A Landmark Scale in Capacity Building

Launched on 12 September 2024, the Jan Seva Program is among the largest behavioural training initiatives undertaken globally for public servants. Designed under Mission Karmayogi, the program focuses on nurturing Seva Bhav (spirit of service) and Svadharma (duty aligned with personal purpose) to strengthen citizen-centric governance.

Over a nine-month period, the initiative covered more than 500 organizations under 65+ Central Ministries and Departments, far exceeding its initial target of training 7 lakh officials in Phase-II alone.

Reimagining Governance Through “Seva Bhav”

Addressing the closing session, Dr. Balasubramaniam praised participating Ministries, Departments and Organizations (MDOs) for their deep engagement and ownership of the program. He emphasized that the core purpose of the initiative was to realign inner purpose with outward service, enabling civil servants to deliver empathetic, efficient and citizen-first governance.

“This program is not an endpoint but the beginning of a long-term transformation,” he said, calling for the institutionalisation of behavioural learning to build a responsive, resilient and future-ready administrative culture aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Unprecedented Participation and Positive Feedback

Shri Jagdeep Gupta, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission, highlighted the unprecedented scale of the initiative, noting participation from over 500 organizations and overwhelmingly positive feedback from across the government ecosystem.

Shri Srinivas V., CEO, Illumine Knowledge Resources, the knowledge partner for the program, underlined the critical role played by nearly 17,000 trained Master Trainers, describing them as catalysts of change within their respective institutions.

Phased Rollout With a Cascade Training Model

The Jan Seva Program was implemented in a structured, phased manner:

Phase-I (January 2025): Focused on Central Government Ministries and Departments in the Delhi NCR region. Trained over 17,400 officers and officials Covered 86 Ministries, Departments and Organizations Adopted a train-the-trainer cascade model, with Director and Deputy Secretary-level officers serving as Master Trainers

Phase-II (April 2025 onwards): Expanded nationwide to organizations under Central Ministries Trained over 10 lakh officials, surpassing the original target Covered 500+ organizations across India



Building a Nationwide Training Backbone

A key outcome of the initiative has been the creation of a robust internal training ecosystem within government. The program has developed a national cohort of 822 Lead Trainers and over 16,500 Master Trainers, equipped with facilitation skills rooted in adult learning principles and activity-based methodologies.

Participants, including Lead and Master Trainers, described the program as a transformative experience that shifted their focus from routine task completion to connecting everyday duties with larger national goals, fostering empathy, efficiency and a citizen-first mindset in daily administration.

Advancing Mission Karmayogi’s Vision

Beyond individual behavioural change, the Jan Seva Program has strengthened inter-ministerial collaboration, peer learning and institutional coordination—key pillars of Mission Karmayogi’s vision of a more connected and agile government.

With the completion of Phase-II, the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Program stands as a defining step in India’s effort to build a modern, empathetic and citizen-centric civil service at scale.