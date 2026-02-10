Left Menu

West Bengal's Swift Shift: 'Yuvasathi' Scheme to Launch Ahead of Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the early rollout of the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme from April 1. Aimed at supporting educated unemployed youth, the scheme offers Rs 1,500 monthly aid. The decision aligns with imminent assembly elections, featuring additional support for eligible youth and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:13 IST
West Bengal's Swift Shift: 'Yuvasathi' Scheme to Launch Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's government is fast-tracking its much-anticipated 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme, as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Originally set for an August launch, the plan will now commence on April 1.

The scheme is designed to support educated yet jobless young individuals by providing a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500. Banerjee emphasized that this pre-election move is part of the state's interim budget commitments, catering to residents aged 21-40 who have passed Class 10 exams.

Additionally, the scheme's beneficiaries can still receive existing scholarships. Camps for application submissions will be held in all assembly constituencies to streamline the process, reflecting Banerjee's proactive approach in addressing employment challenges and supporting farmers with financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Asylum Policy Overhaul Sparks Controversy

EU Asylum Policy Overhaul Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Tamil Nadu's Winning Streak: CM Stalin Pledges Fulfillment of People's Demands

Tamil Nadu's Winning Streak: CM Stalin Pledges Fulfillment of People's Deman...

 India
3
MPBSE Implements CCTV Live Monitoring in Class 12 Exams to Curb Cheating

MPBSE Implements CCTV Live Monitoring in Class 12 Exams to Curb Cheating

 India
4
IIT-Bhubaneswar Pioneers Advanced Digital Substation Innovation

IIT-Bhubaneswar Pioneers Advanced Digital Substation Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026