West Bengal's Swift Shift: 'Yuvasathi' Scheme to Launch Ahead of Elections

West Bengal's government is fast-tracking its much-anticipated 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme, as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Originally set for an August launch, the plan will now commence on April 1.

The scheme is designed to support educated yet jobless young individuals by providing a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500. Banerjee emphasized that this pre-election move is part of the state's interim budget commitments, catering to residents aged 21-40 who have passed Class 10 exams.

Additionally, the scheme's beneficiaries can still receive existing scholarships. Camps for application submissions will be held in all assembly constituencies to streamline the process, reflecting Banerjee's proactive approach in addressing employment challenges and supporting farmers with financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)