Life Sentence for Brutal Schoolgirl Murder Shocks Village
A 19-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Samda village. Dharampal Chauhan attacked the girl on her way to school, slit her throat, and carried her body through the village. The court found him guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh.
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, causing widespread shock in a local village. The incident unfolded in Samda village when Dharampal Chauhan attacked the girl on her way to school.
According to District Government Counsel Kuldeep Singh, the accused brutally slit the girl's throat before carrying her body on his shoulder through the village, leaving several schoolgirls who witnessed the act terrified.
The motive behind the heinous crime was allegedly unreciprocated feelings from the accused. The court, presided over by District Judge Utkarsh Chaturvedi, found Chauhan guilty, sentencing him to life in prison and ordering a fine of Rs 2 lakh.
