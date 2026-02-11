Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar
Authorities have dismantled a secret gold smelting operation in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, seizing approximately 5.8 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 9.22 crore. Two key suspects were arrested in connection with the operation, which used passengers to transport gold in wax capsules through Mumbai's international airport.
In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a covert gold smelting facility in South Mumbai's bustling Zaveri Bazaar, seizing 5.8 kg of illicit gold valued at Rs 9.22 crore.
Acting on precise intelligence, officials detained two individuals involved in the operation. Their interdiction revealed the gold had been smuggled into the country in wax capsule form through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, facilitated by passengers enlisted by a smuggling syndicate.
A subsequent search of the melting facility yielded crucial evidence, including records of smuggled gold transactions, melting and casting equipment, currency used for illegal transactions, and dies for marking gold bars. These individuals now face charges under the Customs Act, with investigations ongoing.
