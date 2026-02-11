Gold Smuggling Ring Busted in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a covert gold smelting facility in South Mumbai's bustling Zaveri Bazaar, seizing 5.8 kg of illicit gold valued at Rs 9.22 crore.

Acting on precise intelligence, officials detained two individuals involved in the operation. Their interdiction revealed the gold had been smuggled into the country in wax capsule form through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, facilitated by passengers enlisted by a smuggling syndicate.

A subsequent search of the melting facility yielded crucial evidence, including records of smuggled gold transactions, melting and casting equipment, currency used for illegal transactions, and dies for marking gold bars. These individuals now face charges under the Customs Act, with investigations ongoing.

