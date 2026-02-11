Gurugram CEO Denied US Visa Cites 'Weak Ties to India'
Jasveer Singh, a CEO from Gurugram, claims his US visa application was declined due to 'weak ties to India'. Despite running an Indian company and paying taxes, he shared his disappointment on social media, questioning the US visa evaluation process. His post included an official letter from the US Embassy.
Jasveer Singh, a CEO based in Gurugram, has raised concerns about the US visa evaluation process after his application was rejected.
According to Singh, officials cited his 'weak ties to India' as the reason, despite his extensive professional commitments in the country over the past 13 years.
Singh criticized the decision on social media, highlighting the inconsistency in the evaluation criteria and sharing an image of the rejection letter issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi.