Gurugram CEO Denied US Visa Cites 'Weak Ties to India'

Jasveer Singh, a CEO based in Gurugram, has raised concerns about the US visa evaluation process after his application was rejected.

According to Singh, officials cited his 'weak ties to India' as the reason, despite his extensive professional commitments in the country over the past 13 years.

Singh criticized the decision on social media, highlighting the inconsistency in the evaluation criteria and sharing an image of the rejection letter issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi.