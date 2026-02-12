NZ International Convention Centre Opens, Set to Host 4,000-Plus Delegates

New Zealand has officially opened the doors to its largest-ever convention and events venue, with Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston hailing the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) as a transformative asset for the country’s visitor economy.

Speaking at the grand opening in central Auckland, Ms Upston described the multi-purpose facility as a “game changer” for New Zealand’s ability to compete for high-value international conferences, exhibitions and entertainment events.

A Major Boost to the Visitor Economy

The NZICC can host more than 4,000 attendees at a time, positioning New Zealand to attract large-scale global conventions previously beyond its capacity. Business events are widely regarded as a high-yield segment of tourism, with international conference delegates typically spending significantly more per day than leisure travellers on accommodation, dining and experiences.

“The opportunities this venue creates for New Zealand’s tourism and hospitality sector are enormous,” Ms Upston said.

From international association conferences and corporate summits to national ceremonies and major cultural events, the NZICC is expected to generate strong flow-on benefits for hotels, restaurants, transport operators and regional tourism providers.

120 Events Confirmed Before Opening Year

The convention centre already has a robust forward bookings pipeline, with more than 120 events confirmed for 2026.

These include two of Australasia’s largest association conferences:

The Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA)

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (RANZCO)

Such events attract thousands of delegates, often staying multiple nights and travelling with partners or families — delivering substantial economic impact to Auckland and beyond.

“The strong pipeline of events NZICC already has confirmed means more job opportunities for our people in the tourism and hospitality sector,” Ms Upston said.

Designed for Scale, Technology and Sustainability

Located in the heart of Auckland’s CBD, the NZICC has been purpose-built to support world-class conventions and entertainment events. The facility features:

Flexible meeting and exhibition spaces

Advanced digital and audiovisual technology

Large plenary halls adaptable for concerts and cultural performances

Sustainability-focused design elements

The centre’s scale and flexibility allow it to host multiple concurrent events, broadening its commercial potential and ensuring year-round use.

Strengthening Global Competitiveness

The opening comes as New Zealand seeks to rebuild and grow its international visitor market. Business events are considered a strategic driver of tourism recovery, as they help smooth seasonal demand and deliver higher per-visitor expenditure.

“The NZICC strengthens our ability to attract major conventions and events, showcasing the very best of New Zealand to the world,” Ms Upston said.

Industry leaders expect the venue to elevate New Zealand’s profile as a premium destination for global meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), a market worth billions of dollars worldwide.

Public–Private Partnership

The New Zealand International Convention Centre is owned by SkyCity Entertainment Group and operates in partnership with the New Zealand Government — a collaboration designed to deliver long-term economic returns through international event attraction.

Ms Upston said the opening signals confidence in New Zealand’s future as a destination.

“New Zealand is open for business – and we’re ready to welcome many more visitors in 2026 and beyond.”

With its scale, central location and advanced facilities, the NZICC is expected to reshape the country’s business events landscape and serve as a flagship venue for decades to come.