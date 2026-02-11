EU Faces Time-Pressured Reform Challenge Amidst Global Pressure
EU leaders are meeting to discuss boosting competitiveness amid critiques of the bloc's stagnation. Chancellor Merz advocates following Draghi’s blueprint for reform, amidst challenges from member states' reluctance. With upcoming elections, there’s urgency to improve economic cooperation or face a stagnated future.
This week, European Union leaders convene to tackle the pressing issue of bolstering the bloc's competitiveness. Trump's recent criticism of Europe as a 'decaying' region has triggered renewed urgency among EU leaders to implement meaningful reforms, long stalled by Germany's historical reluctance to drive change.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz has shifted Germany's stance, teaming with Italian leaders to follow Mario Draghi's reform agenda, focusing on simplifying regulations and boosting cooperation in industry and defense. Yet, despite these efforts, not all EU leaders are on board, raising concerns about maintaining national control over new initiatives.
As the looming specter of European elections threatens to stall progress, the momentum for reform from Germany and its allies is crucial. This week's leaders' summit in Belgium stands as a pivotal moment; failure to commit to substantial reform could leave the EU facing more than just verbal challenges from global critics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU's 'Terrible Ten': A Roadmap to Competitiveness
Parliament's Joint Committee to Scrutinize Higher Education Reform Bill
Bangladesh's Pivotal Referendum: Charting the Path to Governance Reforms
Union Budget 2026-27: Empowering Women Through Economic Reforms
Revamping Swatch: The Need for Innovation and Governance Reforms