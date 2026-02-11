EU Faces Time-Pressured Reform Challenge Amidst Global Pressure

This week, European Union leaders convene to tackle the pressing issue of bolstering the bloc's competitiveness. Trump's recent criticism of Europe as a 'decaying' region has triggered renewed urgency among EU leaders to implement meaningful reforms, long stalled by Germany's historical reluctance to drive change.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has shifted Germany's stance, teaming with Italian leaders to follow Mario Draghi's reform agenda, focusing on simplifying regulations and boosting cooperation in industry and defense. Yet, despite these efforts, not all EU leaders are on board, raising concerns about maintaining national control over new initiatives.

As the looming specter of European elections threatens to stall progress, the momentum for reform from Germany and its allies is crucial. This week's leaders' summit in Belgium stands as a pivotal moment; failure to commit to substantial reform could leave the EU facing more than just verbal challenges from global critics.

