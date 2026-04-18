From Water Reforms to Governance: The Role of Kaushal Raj Sharma

In a significant administrative shuffle, IAS officer Kaushal Raj Sharma has been appointed as the secretary to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. This move comes after Sharma's notable tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), where he spearheaded various developmental projects to enhance the water sector of the national capital.

Sharma, belonging to the Uttar Pradesh cadre, played a vital role in improving water and sewer management infrastructure during his time with the DJB. His strategic approach was expected to address longstanding challenges, and his efforts were widely recognized as bringing essential reforms and improvements.

With experience as a District Magistrate in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Sharma's transition into his new role as LG secretary is anticipated to enhance governance structures. This appointment is seen as a continued commitment to elevating public administration standards across key sectors in Delhi.