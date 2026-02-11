Australia Calls for Criminal Charges Over Israeli Airstrike on Aid Convoy

Australia has requested criminal charges over a 2024 Israeli airstrike on an aid convoy in Gaza, which claimed the lives of seven people, including an Australian aid worker. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese voiced the demand to Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his visit, further straining relations between the two nations.

The airstrike, which targeted a World Central Kitchen convoy and resulted in the death of Australian Zomi Frankcom among others, has drawn international condemnation. Albanese labeled the incident a 'tragedy and an outrage' and called for transparency in the ongoing Israeli investigation, insisting on full accountability and potential criminal charges.

Herzog's visit to Australia was marked by protests and controversy, with critics accusing him of inciting genocide. Despite this, both leaders aimed to reset bilateral relations. Herzog asserted that the visit was also an opportunity to enhance ties beyond the Israel-Palestine conflict, advocating for a broader relationship.

