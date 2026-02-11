Left Menu

CPI(M) Accuses Congress of Misleading Public on Wayanad Landslide Relief

The CPI(M) in Kerala accused the opposition Congress of misleading the public about rehabilitation efforts for the Wayanad landslides victims. They criticized former MP Rahul Gandhi for not contributing to the relief fund and questioned Congress's transparency regarding fundraising. Controversy surrounds delays in promised housing projects for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:36 IST
CPI(M) Accuses Congress of Misleading Public on Wayanad Landslide Relief
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has leveled serious allegations against the opposition Congress, claiming it has misled the public over rehabilitation efforts for victims of the deadly Wayanad landslides.

State secretary M V Govindan criticized former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for not donating to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, despite previous promises.

Amid this political tug-of-war, the timeline and transparency of Congress-led relief projects remain under scrutiny, with accusations of delay and insufficient resources hampering progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

