Court-Ordered Probe Unveils Nexperia's Management Turmoil

A Dutch court has mandated an investigation into possible mismanagement at the chipmaker Nexperia BV, reinforcing an October ruling to suspend former CEO Zhang Xuezheng, who is also the founder of Nexperia's Chinese parent company, Wingtech.

The court's decision ensures that the European management team continues to steer the company, crucial for stabilizing Nexperia amid ongoing international supply chain disruptions. Judges emphasized the necessity for decisive management to restore internal harmony, production chains, and customer deliveries.

Geopolitical tensions have played a significant role, with interventions from the U.S., Dutch, and Chinese governments in 2025 affecting Nexperia operations. The courts cited conflicts of interest and unapproved strategic changes by Zhang as contributing factors to these troubles, influencing global automotive suppliers and economic relations.

