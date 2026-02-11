Left Menu

Court-Ordered Probe Unveils Nexperia's Management Turmoil

A Dutch court ordered an investigation into mismanagement at Nexperia BV, a chipmaker, and suspended its former CEO. This decision highlights geopolitical tensions affecting global automotive supplies, emphasizing stability in Nexperia's management structure and addressing issues stemming from internal conflicts and geopolitical influences.

Updated: 11-02-2026 18:19 IST
A Dutch court has mandated an investigation into possible mismanagement at the chipmaker Nexperia BV, reinforcing an October ruling to suspend former CEO Zhang Xuezheng, who is also the founder of Nexperia's Chinese parent company, Wingtech.

The court's decision ensures that the European management team continues to steer the company, crucial for stabilizing Nexperia amid ongoing international supply chain disruptions. Judges emphasized the necessity for decisive management to restore internal harmony, production chains, and customer deliveries.

Geopolitical tensions have played a significant role, with interventions from the U.S., Dutch, and Chinese governments in 2025 affecting Nexperia operations. The courts cited conflicts of interest and unapproved strategic changes by Zhang as contributing factors to these troubles, influencing global automotive suppliers and economic relations.

