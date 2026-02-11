Mandatory Helmet Rule Enforced for Jalna District Officials

The administration in Jalna district has taken a decisive step to bolster road safety by mandating the use of helmets for government officers and employees using two-wheelers. This initiative, backed by District Collector Ashima Mittal, also extends to visitors at government offices.

According to the recently issued circular, without a helmet, one will not be granted entry to office premises. The regulation goes further, denying vehicle parking privileges and threatening administrative action under the Motor Vehicles Act for non-compliance.

Announcing these measures, the administration aims to address the escalating incidents of road accidents and fatalities in the district, enforcing helmet use as a crucial safety measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)