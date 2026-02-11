Mandatory Helmet Rule Enforced for Jalna District Officials
Helmet-wearing has been mandated for government employees and visitors using two-wheelers in Jalna district, as ordered by District Collector Ashima Mittal. The move aims to reduce road accidents. Those not complying face entry denial, parking restrictions, and penal action under the Motor Vehicles Act.
The administration in Jalna district has taken a decisive step to bolster road safety by mandating the use of helmets for government officers and employees using two-wheelers. This initiative, backed by District Collector Ashima Mittal, also extends to visitors at government offices.
According to the recently issued circular, without a helmet, one will not be granted entry to office premises. The regulation goes further, denying vehicle parking privileges and threatening administrative action under the Motor Vehicles Act for non-compliance.
Announcing these measures, the administration aims to address the escalating incidents of road accidents and fatalities in the district, enforcing helmet use as a crucial safety measure.
